More than half of patients across county have had both Covid jabs

NHS data shows 80,656 people in Telford and Wrekin had received both Covid vaccinations by Sunday – 56 per cent of over 16s, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 75,690 were aged 30 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.

It means 4,966 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

In Shropshire, the data shows 163,295 people had received both jabs by June 6 – 60 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Of those, 155,923 were aged 30 and over – 69 per cent of the age group – and 7,372 people were aged between 16 to 29.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas.

Across Telford and Wrekin, 73 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Ironbridge, Admaston and Higher Ercall has the highest coverage, with 83.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

Hadley and Horton had the lowest coverage at 62.8 per cent.

In Shropshire, 79 per cent of over 16s have had one jab.

Church Stretton has the highest percentage, with 86.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

Gobowen, St Martin's and Weston Rhyn has the lowest coverage at 61.4 per cent.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer and programme director for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination service, said: “This week is six months since the start of the vaccine rollout in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and thanks to the amazing work of all the staff and volunteers working on the vaccination programme, we are delighted with our progress and the number of people coming forward to be vaccinated.

"We have vaccinated over 559,000 patients and have delivered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 86.3 per cent of those aged 30 and over, which is a fantastic achievement.

“This week, we have started to vaccinate people age 25 and over, and are continuing to remind people in the eligible groups to come forward for their vaccination if they haven’t already done so, particularly those people in their thirties and forties, those who are clinically vulnerable, have a learning disability and carers.

"We also want to stress the importance of having both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and would urge people to attend their second dose appointment and get maximum protection from the virus for themselves and their loved ones.”

Across England, 23.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 6 – 52 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.