No further Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire hospitals

There have been no further Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire hospitals, the most recent available data confirms.

The latest NHS England figures confirmed on Friday there have been no additional recorded deaths of people with Covid-19 at hospitals throughout the county.

Meanwhile, across the United Kingdom there have been 70,253,625 vaccinations given.

Of the total, 41,088,485 were first doses.

It comes after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to a pub in Telford, prompting a call for residents to get tested.

Telford & Wrekin Council and the Red Lion pub in Madeley were working together to monitor the situation after being informed that those who recently tested positive had visited the pub.

In response, the council was launching a precautionary testing drive which asked pub staff and visitors who went to the pub between May 23 to 31 to get a test.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's Director for Public Health, warned parts of the county are seeing the start of a "third wave" of Covid.

