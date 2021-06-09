Six more UK coronavirus deaths

Latest government figures show that in the last 24-hour period, five more people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in England and one in Scotland.

The UK Covid death toll has risen to 127,860.

The most up-to-date vaccination figures show that 69,251,163 jabs have been administered - 40,710,319 first doses and 28,540,844 second doses.

The latest daily vaccination numbers showed 136,802 more first doses and 313,482 second doses were given. 77.3 per cent of the population have had at least one vaccine.