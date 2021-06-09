Shropshire nursing boss: Celebrate vaccine success but work remains

Yesterday, we marked six months since the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine was administered – right here in the Midlands.

Since Margaret Keenan received her jab back in December, more than 560,000 doses of vaccine have been given across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

This incredible achievement is helping to keep infection rates relatively low and helping to keep people out of our hospitals. It is helping to keep people alive.

It is something to celebrate, but we also know there is more work to be done.

This week it has been announced that under-30s will start receiving their jabs – starting with people aged 25 to 29. It is so important that, when you are invited for your jab, you take up that invitation. Covid-19 isn’t a disease of the elderly or those who are already ill.

It is also vitally important that everyone has both doses of the vaccine. While one dose does offer protection against Covid-19, you are not fully protected until you have had both doses.

This is particularly true with the Delta variant first identified in India, which is now the most dominant strain in the UK amongst people of every background. Most people who are admitted to hospital with the Delta variant have either not had the vaccine or have only had one dose.

Some people may think that one dose is enough. That simply isn’t the case. Others may have had a bad reaction to their first jab and be reluctant to go through that again. The side effects can be unpleasant, but the effects of Covid-19 can be much, much worse.

We are all waiting to find out whether lockdown restrictions will be ended completely on June 21. The best thing we can do to get out of lockdown as soon as possible is to get vaccinated and to continue to follow the guidelines on meeting up and washing our hands.

With more of life returning to normal, we are dealing with additional challenges at our hospitals.

A&E attendances have now returned to pre-Covid levels, which presents its own challenges as we still have our Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing measures, in place for the safety of patients and staff. We are seeing an increasing number of people being brought in by ambulance, people coming in with major illnesses or injuries and more people needing to be admitted.

If you need urgent care but not emergency care, we encourage you please to call NHS 111 in the first instance, who will help find the right service for you.

Coronavirus has not gone away, and neither have other infectious diseases which we see in our hospitals.

We are delighted that at both the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals we now have six state-of-the-art Bioquell pods in our Intensive Therapy Units (ICUs) to help prevent the spread of infection, including Covid-19.