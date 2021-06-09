'Each volunteer and member of staff should be immensely proud': Shropshire's Lord-Lieutenant praises county's Covid vaccination service

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner and the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, visit Telford International Centre, one of the county's vaccination centres

This week Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner and the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, visited Telford International Centre, one of the many vaccination centres in the borough.

They spoke to staff and volunteers, thanking them for their dedication for tirelessly working around-the-clock.

To date, more than 100,000 adults in Telford and Wrekin have already received their first vaccination dose and over 80,000 have had their second jab.

Mrs Turner said: “We can’t thank the vaccination teams enough for all the work they have been doing in keeping the local community protected.

"Each volunteer and member of staff should be immensely proud of themselves and each other, they are making such a difference every day by delivering this life-saving vaccine."

Angie Wallace, programme director for the Covid vaccination service for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, gave the pair a tour of the centre.

She said: “I was really proud to introduce the Lord-Lieutenant and mayor of the borough to our amazing team of staff and volunteers and to share some fantastic feedback from people attending appointments at our centre.

"It’s a lovely recognition of all the hard work they’ve been putting into the local vaccination programme.”

Councillor Jhawar said: “The uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine in our borough is very good. The success of the vaccination programme is also credited to our vaccination staff and volunteers.

"They continue to go above and beyond in our local response to the Covid-19 pandemic and deserve all our thanks for it.”