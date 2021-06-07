One Covid death reported by Government

By Sue Austin

There as just one death across England and Wales attributed to Covid-19 in the latest Government figures, despite the sharp increase in the number of positive cases of the virus.

This bring the sad total of deaths in the past seven days to 59.

There were 154 people admitted to hospital in those 24 hours bringing the total for the seven days to 869, a slight drop of 0.3 per cent on the previous week.

The number of people who tested positive in the 24 hours were 5,683 bringing the total over seven days to 35,796 - a leap of 52.9 per cent on the previous week.

Vaccinations continue to be given, with 127,345 first doses and 259,941 second doses given, bringing the totals to 40,460,576 and 27,921,294. It means that 76.8 per cent of the adult population have now had their first vaccination and 53 per cent their second dose.

