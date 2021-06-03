Trade body highlights crucial work in Shropshire for World Pest Day

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA), is celebrating pest control technicians in Shropshire and across the UK who form the ‘first line of defence’ against pests in homes and businesses.

The association is also thanking pest control professionals for their crucial work in the lead up to World Pest Day on Sunday.

A #TechnicianTakeover will see technicians on the ground showcasing their work on BPCA’s social media channels, to show the world what pest management is really about – protecting people.

And BPCA members in the Shropshire area are being invited to sign up for similar events in the future.

Dee Ward-Thompson is head of technical at BPCA.

She said: “Pest species can cause disease, distress and destruction, putting homes, businesses, food and health at risk.

“World Pest Day is an opportunity to celebrate the work our technicians are doing daily on the ground, and allow them to showcase the important role they have to play in protecting our health and wellbeing.

“When Covid-19 hit the UK, drastic changes to our lives forced a shift in the behaviour of some pests, while presenting new opportunities to thrive for others.

“During the first pandemic lockdown, our members reported a surge in rat problems, as their feeding opportunities from litter, bins and dropped food disappeared.

“Many workplaces were left empty for a long time, giving pests the chance to move in, settle down and start breeding – while some people found themselves trapped inside their own homes with unwanted guests.

“Pest controllers were recognised as key workers because they play a major role in protecting people and maintaining public health.

“We want to say thank you to all the pest control technicians across the globe this World Pest Day.”

BPCA members in Shropshire can register their interest to take part in a future #TechnicianTakeover by emailing hello@bpca.org.uk.

BPCA members are trained, experienced professionals with access to a range of specialist products not available to the public.

They are qualified and audited to the British Standard in Pest Management BS EN 16636.

To find a BPCA member, visit bpca.org.uk/find.