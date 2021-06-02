Vaccine and testing volunteers recognised by Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and Shropshire RCC patron, Anna Turner

The group of 926 people were recruited at the beginning of the year and have been volunteering as marshals at vaccination and rapid testing centres in Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry and Ludlow.

Recognition from Mrs Anna Turner JP comes during Volunteers’ Week, a national campaign taking place from June 1 to 7 that highlights and thanks the fantastic contribution volunteers make to communities.

Mrs Turner is also the patron of Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC), which led the recruitment drive and has been managing the volunteer support since the vaccine rollout began in January.

She said: “I would like to thank the wonderful volunteers who have given up their time to support this mammoth effort, and who are playing such a pivotal role in the fight against Covid.

“When the call for help went out there was an overwhelming response, and I’m proud to say that people across the County have continued to demonstrate their care and commitment to helping as many people as possible get vaccinated and tested.”

Shrewsbury-based charity Shropshire RCC teamed up with Shropshire Youth Association and the county’s health and care organisations to lead a volunteer recruitment campaign, and the partners have been working together over the past few months to manage volunteers for the vaccine and rapid testing programmes.

Julia Baron, Chief Executive for Shropshire RCC, said: “The vaccine rollout has and continues to be a Herculean effort, which our volunteers are playing a huge part in.

“While the challenge isn’t over yet, we want to acknowledge the time that has kindly been given by our volunteers to get us to this point, and thank them for their ongoing commitment in helping to protect people against Covid.”