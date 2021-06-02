Another 12 coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals

By Nick HumphreysCoronavirusPublished:

Another 12 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in UK hospitals.

According to latest government figures, 11 more people died in England - but none in Shropshire - and one died in Scotland.

That brings the national death toll up to 127,794.

To date there have been 596 patients who have died with Covid at Shropshire’s NHS Trusts

There have also been 296 Covid deaths in county care homes, and 271 in Powys.

Vaccination figures show that 75 per cent of people in the UK have had their first Covid-19 jab. The most up-to-date statistics show 65,658,949 jabs have been administered. Of those, 39,585,665 were first doses, and 26,073,284 were second doses.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News