Another 12 coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals

According to latest government figures, 11 more people died in England - but none in Shropshire - and one died in Scotland.
That brings the national death toll up to 127,794.
To date there have been 596 patients who have died with Covid at Shropshire’s NHS Trusts
There have also been 296 Covid deaths in county care homes, and 271 in Powys.
Vaccination figures show that 75 per cent of people in the UK have had their first Covid-19 jab. The most up-to-date statistics show 65,658,949 jabs have been administered. Of those, 39,585,665 were first doses, and 26,073,284 were second doses.