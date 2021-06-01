Telford school year group asked to take Covid tests after pupil tests positive

By Sue AustinMadeleyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

A year group at a Telford primary school has been told asked to take Covid tests after a pupil tested positive.

John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School. Photo: Google StreetView
John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School. Photo: Google StreetView

The Year 5 pupil at John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School in Upper Road has been told to self-isolate for 10 days, while the school has said it has decided to "close the Year 5 bubble".

"We have requested that Year 5 pupils take a PCR test as soon as possible due to the latest variants and advice," said headteacher Stacey Cross in a letter to parents.

"Telford and Wrekin's Health Protection Hub will be carrying out contact tracing to inform any members of the wider community that may have been in contact with the family should they need to self-isolate."

She said that for most people Covid-19 would be a mild illness, but urged anyone developing symptoms to seek advice by telephoning 111.

"We wish the pupil who tested positive and their family a speedy recovery," added the headteacher.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Madeley
Telford
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News