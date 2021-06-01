Telford school year group asked to take Covid tests after pupil tests positive

John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School. Photo: Google StreetView

The Year 5 pupil at John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School in Upper Road has been told to self-isolate for 10 days, while the school has said it has decided to "close the Year 5 bubble".

"We have requested that Year 5 pupils take a PCR test as soon as possible due to the latest variants and advice," said headteacher Stacey Cross in a letter to parents.

"Telford and Wrekin's Health Protection Hub will be carrying out contact tracing to inform any members of the wider community that may have been in contact with the family should they need to self-isolate."

She said that for most people Covid-19 would be a mild illness, but urged anyone developing symptoms to seek advice by telephoning 111.