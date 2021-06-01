Women on antenatal and post natal wards now able to have one visitor

Women on the antenatal and post natal wards at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford can now have one named visitor.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford. Shropshire Women and Children's Centre..

The trust which runs the hospital has eased restrictions introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

A single, named person will be able to visit either ward between 9am and 8.30pm. The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust said unfortunately it was not possible to allow children to visit.

Visitors will be asked to wear a hospital-supplied surgical mask for the duration of their visit and they will have to test themselves for coronavirus before visiting the hospital to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Anyone who has not self-tested will be given a lateral flow test before they enter the ward.

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at the trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend visiting for a named visitor to our antenatal and postnatal wards.

"We recognise what an important time this is and are pleased that we have been able to put measures in place to make this happen.

“As the number of Covid-19 cases in our region remains relatively low, we are continuing to work to restore visiting to other parts of our hospitals as well, but we must ensure we do this in a way which maintains the safety of our patients and staff.

"If you have any of the recognised symptoms of Covid-19 please do not visit our hospitals. You will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days and organise a test and members of your household should also self-isolate for 10 days.

"Please do not visit if you have recently returned from oversees and have been advised to quarantine."

In April, SaTH took steps to allow one support partner for all women attending antenatal appointments and ultrasound scans and later in the month open visiting was restored for parents and guardians of babies being cared for on the neonatal unit.

