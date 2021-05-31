One death from coronavirus Government figures show

Government figures show that there have been 120,243 first doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 39,379,411. There have been 204,282 second doses, taking total to 25,535,133.

It means that there have been 64,916,544 vaccinations given.

One death has been reported from the coronavirus with a further 133 patients have been admitted to hospital.

Tragically it brings the total number of people in the UK who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 127,782.