Bars, cafes and restaurants in Telford encouraged to apply for pavement licences to be Covid safe

It will allow venues to put tables and chairs outside on their adjacent highway ready for when they reopen their doors, currently pencilled in for April 12.

A pavement licence scheme was first introduced by the Government in July last year to help businesses safely operate outdoors in line with social distancing.

This scheme, initially running until September, is likely to be extended by a further 12 months and run through until September 30, 2022.

Licences currently cost £100, but Telford & Wrekin Council is reducing the fee to £50 for anyone who applies before June 30.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for licensing, said: “These licences offer a real opportunity for businesses to extend outdoors and increase their capacity in a Covid safe way. "I think we are all looking forward to seeing them reopen, and we’re keen to do all we can to support them to do so safely and to prosper.

“The usual cost of a licence is £100, but we’re offering them at £50 until the end of June to support our high streets and local business, so please take advantage of the discounted price if you are thinking of applying.”