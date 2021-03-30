Views sought over Covid vaccination roll-out by Telford watchdog

By Lisa O'Brien

Views are being sought on the roll-out of the Covid vaccination programme in the county.

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin wants to hear from people who can share their experiences in a survey.

The group is asking for opinions, questions and comments regarding the Covid-19 vaccination as part of its ‘share your views’ monthly topic.

For those people who have already been vaccinated, the group wants to know what they thought about the service provided.

Those who have not yet had their jab can also share their views on the roll-out plans.

There is a short survey available at www.healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk/share-your-views-covid-19-vaccine

