Telford folk reunite as lockdown eases up and the sun shines down

Becca and Matt Peck with their young sons, Austin, two, and Felix, 10 months

Sheila and Geoff Caspell having a hard-earned break - they have been walking 10,000 steps a day in lockdown

Natalie Nicole, who took her daughter Nia to the park[Nia was shy and didn't want her photo taken]

The ladies of the aqua hardcore fitness group at Nuffield Health in Telford

People of all ages were out in the town park enjoying some of their old freedoms, after the Government's 'stay at home' order expired yesterday.

Though there are still limits on gatherings in order to keep people safe and keep the transmission rate of Covid-19 down, it is now legal for people to meet outdoors in groups of six or fewer, or as part of two households.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts, and open-air swimming pools, have also been allowed to reopen, and people will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

In central Telford, a jolly group of ladies who are part of a friendly aqua fitness class were overjoyed to finally be able to meet in person for a catch-up, over coffee and chocolate.

The ladies, whose ages range from 69 to 85, are all members of a class that has been running at Nuffield Health, and before that DW Sports, for about 11 years.

They have been keeping in touch over Zoom while classes have been suspended, but nothing has filled the absence of face-to-face meetings.

In the past they have organised day trips together, and after yesterday's gathering they are looking forward to another on Thursday.

One of their number, Pat, said: "It's great, we've been locked up for 12 months.

"We haven't seen each other for a long time, we couldn't wait for this.

"We do meet on Zoom but it's not the same as being able to meet each other.

"It will get even better when we can have our hair done!"

Natalie Nicole, 36, took her daughter Nia to the park to meet the girl's father, who Nia has not seen for several weeks.

She said that her daughter was excited for the opportunity, and that the easing of restrictions was a promising sign of normality returning soon.

"We're getting there. I've got three other children, trying to manage everything and do home learning has been hard."

Geoff and Sheila Caspell, both 75, were resting partway through their daily exercise – throughout successive lockdowns they have managed 10,000 steps a day.

"We've lived here for 20 years and we've seen more of this park than ever before during lockdown," said Geoff.

"You don't realise how many steps there are in this park."

They remarked on how busy the park was, with families out in force making the most of the good weather.

"I don't know whether this is a bonus or not, the number of people that are just sitting around having a coffee," said Geoff. "They're not on top of each other.

"I find people are more social than before."

He said that the couple were shielded from the worst of the pandemic because of his pension, but he missed the swimming baths and his bowls matches.

"I'm retired, my wife isn't and so it's cost her £10 to £15 grand. She teaches elderly people dance and fitness."

Matt and Becca Peck, NHS workers from Perton, were enjoying the sunshine with their young children, two-year-old Austin and lockdown baby Felix, 10 months old.

"People are meeting their friends again, it's been hard for some people," said Becca.

"We've been lucky because [Matt] works from home, we've been one unit.

"I think the main thing is going to be meeting in other people's gardens again."

Matt said: "I think it's a positive thing, meeting outdoors, people enjoying the sun together again.

"It feels a bit more normal."

They said that although restrictions are still in place, the sunny weather could make a big difference to people's outlooks compared to the previous lockdown, in November.