Roll up for chance to win £3,000 as lifesaving charity celebrates 30th year

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is holding an Air30 rapid response raffle

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Air30 rapid response raffle not only gives players the chance to win cash prizes.

The money raised will directly help fund future lifesaving missions and enable the air crew to attend and treat some of the Midlands most critically ill and injured patients.

As well as the jackpot prize of £3,000, there are also £500, £50 and £25 prizes available.

The charity is also giving one lucky winner the chance to win a family pass for up to five people to visit one of its three operational airbases.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “With the rapid response raffle, we are returning to a more traditional way of fundraising to commemorate our 30th anniversary year.

“During the past year, due to the pandemic, community donations from events and local fundraisers, have decreased by 50 per cent.

"We hope the raffle will be an alternative way for the communities we serve to show their support, get involved and potentially win some cash.”

The rapid response raffle is open to everyone.

Each raffle ticket costs £1 and you can buy as many as you like.

Once bought, your unique raffle ticket numbers will be automatically entered into the prize draw.

The draw will take place on Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s 30th birthday – May 21.

Winners will be contacted directly.