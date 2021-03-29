No further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of March 29. By date of death, not the date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

A total of 595 patients are reported to have died at county NHS trusts since the start of the pandemic, according to NHS England.

The figure includes 554 deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile, 294 people have died with Covid in care homes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A further four deaths in the Midlands were announced today.

In neighbouring Powys, 253 people have died from coronavirus.

NHS England confirmed a further 18 deaths on Monday, meaning 86,194 have now died in the country's hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 18 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 86,194.

"Patients were aged between 58 and 95 years old. All except one – age 62 years old – had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from March 20 to March 28.

"Their families have been informed."

Meanwhile, 28,709,906 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 5,034,045 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 477,985 second doses have been carried out.