Glasses cleaner solution donated to help health staff using PPE

By Rob Smith Market DraytonCoronavirusPublished:

An optician practice has donated glasses cleaner solution to frontline NHS doctors and nurses at Shropshire's main hospital trust.

Style Optique in Market Drayton has provided 50 blue 'thank you NHS'-branded bottles to staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), to mitigate the effects of wearing protective equipment on people who wear glasses.

Keeping spectacle lenses clean can help reduce misting and improve vision.

Sam Davé, practice owner and optometrist, said: “We are aware of NHS workers who have cleaned their glasses with high alcohol wipes, ruining their glasses. We supply the GLASKLAR refillable lens cleaner to our customers and asked if they could help, and this donation is the result."

Andrew James, charity programme manager at SaTH Charity, said: “The doctors and nurses at SaTH are delighted with the donation of glasses cleaner from Style Optique. Wearing face coverings has created challenges for staff wearing glasses. Keeping lenses clean has helped prevent misting and limited the amount of times cleaning is required."

Coronavirus
Health
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News