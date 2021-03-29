Glasses cleaner solution donated to help health staff using PPE

Style Optique in Market Drayton has provided 50 blue 'thank you NHS'-branded bottles to staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), to mitigate the effects of wearing protective equipment on people who wear glasses.

Keeping spectacle lenses clean can help reduce misting and improve vision.

Sam Davé, practice owner and optometrist, said: “We are aware of NHS workers who have cleaned their glasses with high alcohol wipes, ruining their glasses. We supply the GLASKLAR refillable lens cleaner to our customers and asked if they could help, and this donation is the result."