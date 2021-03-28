No further Covid deaths at Shropshire hospitals as national figure rises by 81

By Rory Smith

The coronavirus death toll in hospitals in England increased by 81 over the weekend, but no new deaths were reported in Shropshire.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England was 86,176.

This includes 595 patients that have died in Shropshire, according to NHS England.

Of those, 554 died while in the care of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the county's two acute hospitals – Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Another 34 have died in the care of the Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven have died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile, 294 people have died with Covid in care homes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In neighbouring Powys, 253 people have died with the coronavirus according to the ONS.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

