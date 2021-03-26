No new Shropshire Covid deaths as UK toll rises by 70

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of March 26. By date of death, not the date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

As of Friday, the UK's Covid-19 death toll stood at 126,515 after 70 new deaths were announced.

The total number of hospital patients to have died with Covid-19 in Shropshire remained 595, according to NHS England. Of those, 554 died in Shropshire's two main hospitals in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Another 34 have died in the care of the Shropshire Community Health Trust, and seven have died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile 294 people have died with Covid in care homes across the Shropshire and Telford boroughs.

In neighbouring Powys, 253 people have died with coronavirus according to the Office for National Statistics.

As warnings over a forecasted lower supply of vaccinations continue, the number of people to have received a jab in the UK has reached 29,316,130.