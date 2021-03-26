More than £1,000 gifted to Newport's vaccine staff

By Rob Smith NewportCoronavirusPublished:

The hardworking health staff who have crewed Newport's dedicated vaccine hub were rewarded with a donation of more than £1,100 from the community.

Carol Nicklin, deputy practice manager at Linden Hall Surgery
An online fundraiser set up to thank the staff of the four surgeries that have been delivering vaccinations at the Audley Court vaccine site had a great response, and now mayor Peter Scott, who set it up, has handed in a cheque for £1,170.

He said: "The surgeries will now decide how it is used and some may go to local charities.

"You can still donate cash towards lunches and refreshments for the Audley Court staff and volunteers by posting an envelope marked Audley Court to me at the Guildhall.

"A very big thank you to the staff, volunteers and those who donated."

The four surgeries involved are Linden Hall and Wellington Road in Newport, alongside medical centres in Donnington and Shawbirch.

