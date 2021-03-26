'Don't be tempted': Shropshire health bosses call for vigilance as lockdown eases

Shropshire Council's public health chief said that while the lifting of some restrictions will be a great comfort to some people, the county needs to continue being vigilant to keep the Covid-19 transmission rate down.

Restrictions on outdoor mixing will start to be eased across Shropshire from Monday, as the country takes its next careful step on the Government's road map.

From Monday six people, or two households, will be able to meet outdoors and in private gardens, allowing families and friends to see each other once again, while respecting social distancing guidance.

Outdoor activities such as tennis and golf can resume and formally-organised outdoor sports, such as grassroots football, can get underway again too.

While coronavirus rates in Shropshire remain one of the lowest in the West Midlands, the decline in confirmed Covid-19 cases has started to slow down after the rapid fall of recent weeks.

On Friday seven new cases were confirmed in both the Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin boroughs. The latest data shows the infection rate per 100,000 people was 30 in Shropshire for the seven days to Sunday and 32.8 for the same period in Telford.

This is far below the UK average of 57.7. The highest infection rate recorded in each area was 596 in Telford and 475.7 in Shropshire, both in the first week of January.

Public health bosses are reminding people in the county to stay vigilant and continue to follow social distancing guidance – and to keep working from home, if they can.

Shropshire Council is asking everyone who needs to work or volunteer away from home, or has children at school, to make regular symptom-free testing part of their weekly routine by using lateral flow tests.

If a symptom-free test is not available at work, walk-in centres can be used in Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Shrewsbury, or tests can be booked at pharmacies and council-run sites.

Temptation

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “The easing of restrictions on outdoor mixing will be a real boost for people’s mental health, as families and friends are allowed to meet up again in private gardens, but we do need to exercise caution.

“The whole of Shropshire has worked so hard to bring the infection rate down here, and we need to keep following the rules to keep cases low.

“When meeting people outdoors, it’s important to remember that people from different households will still need to socially distance from each other.

“As tempting as it may be, please don’t invite people indoors. The risks of catching the virus are much higher, so mixing indoors with people you don’t live with is still not permitted – unless they’re in your support bubble.

“While being vaccinated provides good protection from becoming unwell with Covid-19 and we’re all looking forward to being able to see our friends and family again, it’s very important that when you have been vaccinated you continue to follow social distancing rules and any Government guidance on restrictions.”

From Monday, people are no longer legally required to stay at home, but people should continue to minimise travel and should not be staying away from home overnight.

While it is still not possible to meet people from other households indoors, parent and child groups can take place outdoors from Monday with a limit of 15 attendees – with children under five not counting towards the attendee limit.