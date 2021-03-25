The NHS is expecting a reduced supply next month, with priority going to those awaiting their second doses and fewer slots for people to receive their first jab.
The National Medical Director for the NHS, Professor Stephen Powis, has urged anyone who qualifies for a Covid vaccine to book before April’s dip, saying “if you are eligible, do not delay, book a jab”.
NHS England statistics show seven in 10 people aged 50-54 have so far received their first inoculation.
Where to get a Covid vaccine in Shropshire
Anyone who is over 50, or aged 18-49 and falls into a higher priority group, such as those who are clinically vulnerable, have until March 29 (Monday), to arrange an appointment using the national booking system for England.
The locations in Shropshire are:
Hospitals
Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Mytton Oak Road, SY3 8XQ
Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Gobowen, nr Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 7AG
GP-led services
Bridgnorth Medical Practice, Northgate Health Centre, Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth, WV16 4EN
Church Stretton Medical Practice, East Hope Road, Church Stretton, SY6 6BL
Combat Stress, Audley Court, Audley Avenue, Newport, TF10 7BP
Seven Fields Medical Practice, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4RQ
Teldoc, Church Road, Malinslee, Telford, TF3 2JZ
Wellington Medical Practice, Chapel Lane, Wellington, Telford, TF1 1PZ
Wem & Prees Medical Practice (Prees Branch), The Grocott Medical Centre, Whitchurch Road, Prees, Shropshire, SY13 2DG
Pharmacies
Telford Football Club (Wellington Pharmacy), Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 2TU
The Spring Lamb (Caxton Pharmacy), 9 Shrosbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 4QA
Turreff Hall (Donnington Pharmacy), Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8HG
Woodside Pharmacy, Oak Hall, Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Telford, TF7 5QZ
Vaccination centres
Ludlow race course, Bromfield, Ludlow, SY8 2BT
Telford International Centre, St Quentin Gate, Telford, TF3 4JH
The Bowling Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4RQ
GPs will also continue to contact eligible patients on their lists.