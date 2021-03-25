Where to book your Covid vaccine in Shropshire before supply shortage hits

The impending shortage of coronavirus vaccines has led to people .

Over 50s are being urged to book their first Covid vaccine appointment before Monday
The NHS is expecting a reduced supply next month, with priority going to those awaiting their second doses and fewer slots for people to receive their first jab.

The National Medical Director for the NHS, Professor Stephen Powis, has urged anyone who qualifies for a Covid vaccine to book before April’s dip, saying “if you are eligible, do not delay, book a jab”.

NHS England statistics show seven in 10 people aged 50-54 have so far received their first inoculation.

Where to get a Covid vaccine in Shropshire

Anyone who is over 50, or aged 18-49 and falls into a higher priority group, such as those who are clinically vulnerable, have until March 29 (Monday), to arrange an appointment using the national booking system for England.

The locations in Shropshire are:

Hospitals

  • Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Mytton Oak Road, SY3 8XQ

  • Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Gobowen, nr Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 7AG

GP-led services

  • Bridgnorth Medical Practice, Northgate Health Centre, Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth, WV16 4EN

  • Church Stretton Medical Practice, East Hope Road, Church Stretton, SY6 6BL

  • Combat Stress, Audley Court, Audley Avenue, Newport, TF10 7BP

  • Seven Fields Medical Practice, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4RQ

  • Teldoc, Church Road, Malinslee, Telford, TF3 2JZ

  • Wellington Medical Practice, Chapel Lane, Wellington, Telford, TF1 1PZ

  • Wem & Prees Medical Practice (Prees Branch), The Grocott Medical Centre, Whitchurch Road, Prees, Shropshire, SY13 2DG

Pharmacies

  • Telford Football Club (Wellington Pharmacy), Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 2TU

  • The Spring Lamb (Caxton Pharmacy), 9 Shrosbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 4QA

  • Turreff Hall (Donnington Pharmacy), Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8HG

  • Woodside Pharmacy, Oak Hall, Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Telford, TF7 5QZ

Vaccination centres

  • Ludlow race course, Bromfield, Ludlow, SY8 2BT

  • Telford International Centre, St Quentin Gate, Telford, TF3 4JH

  • The Bowling Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4RQ

  • The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Gobowen, Oswestry, SY10 7AG

GPs will also continue to contact eligible patients on their lists.

