Over 50s are being urged to book their first Covid vaccine appointment before Monday

The NHS is expecting a reduced supply next month, with priority going to those awaiting their second doses and fewer slots for people to receive their first jab.

The National Medical Director for the NHS, Professor Stephen Powis, has urged anyone who qualifies for a Covid vaccine to book before April’s dip, saying “if you are eligible, do not delay, book a jab”.

NHS England statistics show seven in 10 people aged 50-54 have so far received their first inoculation.

Where to get a Covid vaccine in Shropshire

Anyone who is over 50, or aged 18-49 and falls into a higher priority group, such as those who are clinically vulnerable, have until March 29 (Monday), to arrange an appointment using the national booking system for England.

The locations in Shropshire are:

Hospitals

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Mytton Oak Road, SY3 8XQ

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Gobowen, nr Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 7AG

GP-led services

Bridgnorth Medical Practice, Northgate Health Centre, Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth, WV16 4EN

Church Stretton Medical Practice, East Hope Road, Church Stretton, SY6 6BL

Combat Stress, Audley Court, Audley Avenue, Newport, TF10 7BP

Seven Fields Medical Practice, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4RQ

Teldoc, Church Road, Malinslee, Telford, TF3 2JZ

Wellington Medical Practice, Chapel Lane, Wellington, Telford, TF1 1PZ

Wem & Prees Medical Practice (Prees Branch), The Grocott Medical Centre, Whitchurch Road, Prees, Shropshire, SY13 2DG

Pharmacies

Telford Football Club (Wellington Pharmacy), Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire, TF1 2TU

The Spring Lamb (Caxton Pharmacy), 9 Shrosbury Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 4QA

Turreff Hall (Donnington Pharmacy), Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8HG

Woodside Pharmacy, Oak Hall, Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Telford, TF7 5QZ

Vaccination centres

Ludlow race course, Bromfield, Ludlow, SY8 2BT

Telford International Centre, St Quentin Gate, Telford, TF3 4JH

The Bowling Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4RQ

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Gobowen, Oswestry, SY10 7AG