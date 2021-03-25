Latest figures show 62,109 of those aged 50 and over in the borough have had their first dose – 94.6 per cent.

Meanwhile in Shropshire, 137,526 over 50s have had their first vaccine, accounting for 90.7 per cent in that age category.

It comes as there have been no further Covid deaths reported in the county, according to latest NHS figures.

The number of people to have died with Covid at county NHS trusts overall remains at 595.

The number of Covid deaths in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin care homes is 294.