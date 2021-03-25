Telford fifth highest in country for vaccinating over 50s

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

Telford and Wrekin has the fifth-highest Covid vaccination rate in the country for the proportion of over 50s who have had their first jab, new figures show.

Latest figures show 62,109 of those aged 50 and over in the borough have had their first dose – 94.6 per cent.

Meanwhile in Shropshire, 137,526 over 50s have had their first vaccine, accounting for 90.7 per cent in that age category.

It comes as there have been no further Covid deaths reported in the county, according to latest NHS figures.

The number of people to have died with Covid at county NHS trusts overall remains at 595.

The number of Covid deaths in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin care homes is 294.

According to the Office for National Statistics 248 people have died with the virus in Powys.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News