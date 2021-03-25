Rebecca Warren, clinical lead nurse for the RJAH hospital hub, receiving her health hero award from Mark Brandreth, chief executive

Rebecca Warren has been redeployed to lead the team at the vaccination centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), near Oswestry, from her usual role as ward manager on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI).

She received two nominations for the monthly award from The Rev Anne Stratford, chaplaincy volunteer at RJAH, and Des Turner, an MCSI patient.

The Rev Anne said: “I was called for my first vaccine in January and I was amazed at the professionalism and warming atmosphere of the vaccination centre, all led and coordinated by Sister Rebecca.

“I’m nominating Rebecca for a health hero award due to her hard work, organisation and care at this time of crisis – she is running a clinical centre of excellence indeed.”

Des said: “I first came to MCSI as an inpatient in September 2020 and I instantly noticed how exceptional Rebecca is in her normal role of ward manager. She runs the ward firmly but fairly and can always be relied on to go the extra mile for her patients.

“Since Christmas, she has been the lead nurse in establishing and running the vaccination centre at RJAH.

"Rebecca has been perfectly suited to this role and has led the team who have done wonderful work in the fight against Covid.

“I have huge admiration for Rebecca and she is so deserving of this award.”

Proud

The health hero award is presented to staff across RJAH every month who go above and beyond for patients and colleagues.

Rebecca said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to The Rev Anne and Des for the nomination – I can’t believe I’m the winner of the latest health hero award.

"I’ve enjoyed every minute of working in the vaccination centre and it’s been a real pleasure.

“I couldn’t do my job without the awesome team behind me who go above and beyond to make each sure each patient has a positive experience. I am so proud of them all.”

Rebecca was presented with her award, including a keepsake certificate, special badge and box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends, by Mark Brandreth, chief executive of the trust.

Mark said: “Rebecca has put her all into the leading the team in the vaccination centre and she has done a stellar job since the beginning.

“She has been pivotal in bringing together a true team of all the talents, including staff from across the local health system as well as an army of enthusiastic volunteers.