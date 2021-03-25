Parents urged to make sure pupils are tested as more Covid home test collection points made available

It comes as the country prepares for further easing of lockdown measures next week.

Students returned to the classroom earlier this month, with tests provided to help curb the spread of the virus – and parents are being encouraged to ensure they give their consent for their children to get tested, as well as take up the offer themselves.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said: “As more restrictions are gradually eased, it’s vital that people continue to follow all of the national measures.

“Effective testing for Covid-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections. Students are being asked to take a lateral flow test twice a week, and while it’s not mandatory, I really encourage all parents to consent for their children to be tested.

“Testing students will enable us to identify those who have no symptoms, but are infectious, and so they can isolate immediately, as can their households.

“Twice-weekly testing using rapid lateral flow tests is also available for free to all adults in households with primary school, secondary school and college-aged children for those without symptoms. This includes adults in childcare and support bubbles.

“I would strongly encourage parents to take up this offer, either in person at one of our rapid testing centres, or by using home testing kits – which are available either for collection or via home delivery.”

Meanwhile, Telford & Wrekin Council is also encouraging adults with no Covid-19 symptoms to test themselves twice every week – particularly those from households with school-aged children and those that need to go to work.

Since yesterday, the authority has made it easier for adults living or working in the borough to get asymptomatic tests by providing home testing kits for collection at three rapid testing centres – The Place, Oakengates, The Anstice, Madeley and Cosy Hall, Newport.

Covid-19 home tests can also be collected from the borough’s five NHS Test & Trace sites.

'Peace of mind'

These are at Ironbridge Park and Ride, Legges Way car park in Madeley, The Place car park in Oakengates, Donnington Wood Bowling Club and Wrekin Road car park, Wellington.

More collection points across the borough in council-run locations are due to open soon.

Anyone aged 18 or over can pick-up testing kits without an appointment, or order a home test kit online.

Appointments can also be booked at rapid test centres for those without symptoms, while those with symptoms can book a test at one of the Test & Trace sites.

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Regular testing of people without symptoms is key to help stop the virus spreading.

“This is why, by opening more testing kit collection points, we are making it easier for borough adults with no symptoms to test themselves twice a week in the comfort of their own home.