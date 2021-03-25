Shropshire Covid cases continue to fall but decline slows

Cases in the Shropshire Council area. Section in grey has incomplete data. Data: NHS England.

The latest figures show 95 cases were reported in the Shropshire Council area in the seven days up to March 18 – down 11 per cent on the previous week.

Although cases are falling the decline has slowed after steep falls in recent weeks.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health said that the slowing of the decline could be because more people have been getting tested when they do not have symptoms.

The council has been encouraging those who cannot work at home, and those with children back at school, to take part in testing as routine.

Cases in Telford and Wrekin. Section in grey has incomplete data. Data: NHS England.

She said: "The slowing down in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is similar to the trend seen in the rest of England and partly explained by the increased take up of symptom-free testing.

“Symptom-free testing is widely available across Shropshire and I would encourage people who are not working from home, parents and secondary school pupils to regularly test twice a week. The more cases we find the more we will reduce transmission."

The latest figures show Shropshire has an infection rate of 29 cases per 100,000 people – the West Midlands is 66 and England is 56.

In Telford and Wrekin the rate is 32, while in Powys it is now 15.

There has also been a major drop in the number of people being treated for coronavirus in county hospitals, with 16 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in the latest update.

Mrs Robinson asked the public to stick to the guidelines as much as possible in the run-up to some restrictions being relaxed over the coming weeks.

Vital

She said: "Lockdown measures will be eased again on Monday, March 29, so it’s vital that we all continue to follow all of the measures designed to keep us safe.

“I want to thank everyone who has stepped up to drive down cases in the county so far and ask that we all remain patient and continue to follow the guidance until then.

“It’s vital we all do everything possible to keep the number of cases down. The government’s plan to lift lockdown in phases depends upon infection rates remaining low to keep the pressure off the NHS while the vaccination programme rolls out.

The Government's roadmap out of lockdown

“I’m asking everyone who needs to work or volunteer away from home, or has children at school, to make regular symptom-free testing part of your weekly routine."

Mrs Robinson highlighted a number of facilities where people can access the tests, saying: “If a symptom free test is not available where you work, you can attend one of our walk in centres in Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Oswestry & Shrewsbury. Book them at pharmacies around the county, or book an appointment at one of our council run sites.

“But If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 the symptom-free is not the right test to take, you should book a regular Covid test – known as a PCR test – if you have symptoms.