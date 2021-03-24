Urgent appeal for over 50s in South Shropshire to book first dose of Covid vaccine

Dr James Swallow at Northgate Health Centre in Bridgnorth

Dr James Swallow said there were about 1,000 people over 50 left across the South East Shropshire Primary Care Network (PCN) who had not yet received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

He added that there were 300 appointments available until the end of the month, and that the next opportunity for over 50s to receive their first dose would not be until May due to vaccine shortages.

A total of 24,142 jabs have been delivered by the South East Shropshire PCN so far, of which 3,206 were second doses.

With the vast majority being given out of Bridgnorth Medical Practice due to logistical reasons, the other practices involved include in Albrighton, Alveley, Brown Clee, Cleobury Mortimer, Highley, Much Wenlock & Cressage, Broseley and Ironbridge.

Dr Swallow, the clinical lead for the vaccine roll-out across South East Shropshire PCN, said the South West Shropshire PCN, which includes surgeries in Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Clun, also had appointments available for over 50s to receive their first jab.

"The concern is throughout April the opportunity to have your first dose is going to be very limited due to vaccine shortages," said Dr Swallow.

"Across the South East Shropshire PCN we still have about 1,000 over 50s who haven't come forward yet.

"If they don't get in touch in the next week or book through a national NHS hub, they may well lose their chance to get it before May."

Throughout April, PCNs have been advised to use vaccines to administer the second dose only due to shortages.

Dr Swallow said: "This is a fluid situation, but according to the current guidance we won't be administering first doses in April."

'Pleased'

He added: "Any over 50s that prefer to have the vaccine at a local surgery, rather than the big sites in Telford or the West Midlands, should contact their GP practice – this also goes for those under the South West Shropshire PCN.

"I should stress we have day, evening and Saturday appointments available and they're filling up slower than we'd expect or like."

Second doses of the vaccine have been delivered for the past month.

Dr Swallow said: "We've started the second doses and that's going really well.

"People are coming back and are very pleased to have their second vaccination.

"We've been assured of supplies for second doses and the programme is working well.

"Patients should hear from their practice a week before their vaccine is due. If not they should contact their GP to book an appointment."