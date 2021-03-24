Planning ahead is key to self-isolation success during Covid pandemic, report from Welsh health agency finds

The report from Public Health Wales’ research and evaluation division has found that people who have identified sufficient support and planned ahead for a potential period of self-isolation, feel less challenged by the prospect and more likely to succeed.

Published today, it combines data from two studies on the experiences of people in Wales who have had to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Both studies showed understanding and adherence to self-isolation was high, with more than 90 per cent of contacts who responded reporting they were confident they understood what was required of them during their self-isolation period and 78 per cent saying they did not leave home.

It also helped where people had someone to support them through self-isolation.

Despite high levels of confidence, almost one in five felt it would be a challenge.

Concerns included the impact on mental health (11.7 per cent) and on their work or business (9.5 per cent), financial problems (9.3 per cent) or providing care for someone.

Around two-thirds who were in self-isolation wanted to see their family, around 60 per cent wanted to see friends and just over 58 per cent were concerned about a lack of exercise.

Loneliness was a challenge for almost a third, and mental health difficulties posed problems for almost a quarter.

Dr Richard Kyle, deputy head of research and evaluation, Public Health Wales, said: “Up until now, evidence on self-isolation in contacts in Wales has been limited, so this insight provides vital information to help inform messaging and support for people in Wales to adhere to self-isolation.

“The high levels of reported confidence and adherence amongst those who responded is welcome news.

"Our studies found that planning and having support for self-isolation was key so we are encouraging everyone to take time to identify people who can help them to self-isolate and find out what services are available locally to help.”

Concerns also differed depending on age groups.

Among women and those under 30 the impact on mental health was of greatest concern.

Among men and those aged 40-49 years, it was the impact on work and business.

Whereas among older age groups the greatest concern was their underlying health.