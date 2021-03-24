No further Covid deaths in Shropshire

The latest update from NHS England means there has been one Covid death at county NHS trusts in the past six days

The update from NHS England marks a continued reduction in the number of people dying from the disease – with one death at Shropshire hospitals in the past six days.

Figures from NHS England show that the number of people to have died with Covid at county NHS trusts overall remains 595 – 554 at SaTH, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The number of Covid deaths in Shropshire care homes is 294.

According to the ONS 248 people have died with the virus in Powys.

NHS England confirmed a further 69 hospital deaths on Wednesday, meaning 85,980 have now died in the country's hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 69 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,980.

"Patients were aged between 37 and 97 years old. All except two – aged 55 and 84 years – had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from October 30 to March 23.

"Their families have been informed."

Meanwhile, 26,226,604 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 4,753,652 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 295,136 second doses have been carried out.