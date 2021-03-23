Telford & Wrekin Council's headquarters

Elections will take place for West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, as well as some local by-elections.

Preparations are under way to enable these elections to go ahead in a way that is Covid-secure for voters and staff.

The council has written to all polling station voters in the borough reminding them of the opportunity that they can vote by post.

Anyone who would like to vote by post is asked to fill in the enclosed form and return it in the envelope provided.

For those who opt to vote in person, the council will have the same number of polling stations as in years past but it will be a very different experience.

Voters are being asked to bring their own pens to fill in their ballot papers and it will be compulsory to wear face coverings in polling stations unless they can provide a medical exemption.

Hand sanitisers, divider screens at the polling desk and social distancing markers will be in place at polling stations.

Returning officer David Sidaway said: “This will be a difficult and challenging election to organise but our preparations are well under way.

“I want to ask voters to consider registering for a postal vote.

"It is the safest way to vote during the Covid-19 pandemic - as well as being quick and easy.

"Please look out for the letter from us, you should have received this a couple of weeks ago in the post which has all the details you will need.

"Our number one priority is to ensure that this election is as safe for voters and for our staff as it can be.

“Those who choose to vote in person will see a few changes this year which should help protect voters and staff at polling stations.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything that we possibly can to ensure voters can vote safely and in confidence.”

As well as the police and crime commissioner election, there will be borough by-elections in Dawley and Aqueduct ward and Donnington ward.