Community brought together by difficult times

Susan Walker and Duncan Borthwick have set up a Covid-19 support group to help people of Llanymynech and surrounding areas

One year on from the announcement of the first lockdown, and before we knew how much the pandemic would change our lives, the Llanymynech Covid-19 Support Group founding members have looked back on a year like no other.

Set up in the first lockdown, the group aimed to help wherever they were needed, whether that be grocery shopping, dog walking, or picking up prescricptions.

Now, organiser Duncan Borthwick said the village feels closer together for having gone through the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Duncan said the group became a lifeline for many people living in the area, and he and Susan Walker were grateful for all the support.

"From the feedback we had, the work we did has been vitally important and has saved a lot of people a lot of bother," he said.

Duncan Borthwick

"I think it has brought the community together and that has been one benefit of all of this. It has meant people have appreciated what's on their doorstep and showed what's important in life.

"People are more interested in each other now and even little things like asking how we are. It has changed for the better in that way."

The group struggled to gain funding last year, as Llanymynech borders the Powys County Council and Shropshire Council county lines.

But since initial teething problems, the group has gone from strength to strength, and is still operating for those who need it.

Susan Walker and Duncan Borthwick

"We are busy, but not to the extent we were," Duncan said. "We are still doing prescriptions and shopping and things.

"A lot of the older people we help are still being wary about going out but once they have had their vaccinations they are in a place to start doing things.

"Our group has been operating continuously really since the first lockdown, but the biggest challenge was probably at the start with the food shortages. It's been different each time really.

"But everyone has worked so hard to keep things going. We tried to keep it so it was just myself and Susan, to limit contact, and tried to avoid using too many volunteers as much as we could. Our reach went to Four Crosses, Pant, and surrounding areas, as well as Llanymynech."