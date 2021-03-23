Residents at Innage Grange take part in the sponsored walkathon

Staff and residents from Innage Grange in Bridgnorth participated in the walk around the care home site and gardens, which raised over £800.

The funds were used to buy a variety of treats and gifts that were then donated to intensive care unit staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Home manager, Claire Childs said: “It was a wonderful group effort by residents and staff alike.

"We all appreciate how hard the NHS is working at the moment, from doctors and nurses, to housekeeping and support staff, so we wanted to do our bit to say a big thank you for their efforts.