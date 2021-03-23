Another two Covid deaths confirmed in Shropshire

The latest figures show two more people have died in the county with Covid

NHS England said that one patient died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), while the other died at a care home in Telford & Wrekin.

It means that the number of people to have died at county NHS trusts now stands at 595 – with 554 at SaTH, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The number of Covid deaths in county care homes has risen by one to 294.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show the latest death was in Telford & Wrekin, taking the total in the borough to 77. The total in Shropshire remains 217.

According to the ONS 248 people have died with the virus in Powys.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 98 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,911

"Patients were aged between 33 and 102 years old. All except four (aged 33 to 66) had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from 30 December 2020 to 22 March 2021 with the majority being on or after 18 March.