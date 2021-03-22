No Covid deaths confirmed at county hospitals for four days

By Dominic RobertsonCoronavirusPublished:

There have now been no Covid deaths at county NHS trusts for four days.

It is the fourth day in a row there have been no county Covid deaths announced by the NHS
It is the fourth day in a row there have been no county Covid deaths announced by the NHS

NHS England confirmed today was the fourth day in a row that there had been no Covid deaths at Shropshire Hospitals.

It means the number of people to have died with Covid while in the care of a county NHS trust remains 594 – 553 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and seven at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Another 293 people have died in county care homes with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

In Powys there have been 311 Covid deaths according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across the UK there were another 17 Covid deaths today, taking the overall toll to 126,172.

The total number of people to have received their first dose of the vaccine is now 27,997,976, with 2,281,384 having also had their second dose.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News