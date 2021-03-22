No Covid deaths confirmed at county hospitals for four days

It is the fourth day in a row there have been no county Covid deaths announced by the NHS

NHS England confirmed today was the fourth day in a row that there had been no Covid deaths at Shropshire Hospitals.

It means the number of people to have died with Covid while in the care of a county NHS trust remains 594 – 553 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and seven at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Another 293 people have died in county care homes with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

In Powys there have been 311 Covid deaths according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across the UK there were another 17 Covid deaths today, taking the overall toll to 126,172.