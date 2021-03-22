Grand effort as 5,000 tests given at Telford school

The testing team at Hadley Learning Community has completed its work. Picture: Kidz in Focus

As part of pupils returning to classrooms, testing regimes were set up in schools across the country. After completing the in-school tests the process has now moved to pupils administering their own tests at home.

Hadley Learning Community in Telford is one of those that set up a dedicated team to carry out the testing of hundreds of pupils.

Since the beginning of January the team, made up of teaching assistants, exam invigilators , teachers, and the school photographer has been carefully following Government guidelines in supervising the Covid Lateral Flow testing procedures.

More than 5,000 have taken place in school, initially involving school staff plus key worker students, and then since the return to school on March 8, all returning children have undergone three supervised tests.

Now staff and students have been issued with the NHS home testing kits and will now administer their own tests twice a week.

With the team having completed its work, it has been thanked for its efforts by assistant headteacher Magda Farley,

She said: “Over the last three months the testing centre has been a key element in the school day, providing a quick, precise and reassuring test for staff and students.