Community sports centre looks to reopening after a year locked down

It has been just over a year since the Maurice Chandler Sports and Leisure Centre in Market Drayton has been open. The centre has a gym and facilities for indoor sports, plus roller skating, and in normal times hosts fitness classes and birthdays.

In a statement on Saturday, the centre management said: "As we hit the one year mark since the centre was last open, we'd like to take the time to reassure everyone that the management committee have recently met and are in advanced discussions on reopening the centre when restrictions are lifted and currently have plans in place to become fully operational when the circumstances allow.