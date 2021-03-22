Commemorative Covid tree to be planted in Oswestry park

A commemorative tree will be planted in Cae Glas Park in the near future

The mayor of Oswestry, Duncan Kerr, said the tree would be planted "in the near future" in Cae Glas Park, and also announced his support for a national day of reflection tomorrow – the first anniversary of England's first Covid-19 lockdown.

He said: "This pandemic has affected every city, town, village and community across the country. The national day of reflection is an opportunity to remember those who we have lost and to care for those who are grieving.

"We also pay tribute to those in the health and care sectors along with teachers, police and many others who have overcome so many challenges during the last year. Town council staff will be observing the minute silence and St Oswald's Parish Church will be lit.