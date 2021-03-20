Shropshire fire service administers 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations

Ian George, on call firefighter at SFRS

The service has around 60 staff – both operational and support – working with the NHS to administer vaccines to residents, even outside of their working hours.

Staff have been trained and redeployed at three centres across the county with one staff member celebrating his 1,000th jab this week.

Bridgnorth on-call firefighter, Ian George, said: “I really am so pleased to be helping make the county safer and playing a small part in bringing reassurance to people.

“I always feel I am keeping my community safe by being on-call firefighter and this chance to give vaccinations is no different.

"Every person I give a jab has left with a more positive outlook and to be able to do that 1,000 times makes me feel very proud – it’s a hugely rewarding job to be in.”

The National Fire Chief’s Council (NFCC) estimated that more than 95,000 vaccinations had been given to the public by fire and rescue service staff across the UK.

This figure equates to fire and rescue service staff having administered approximately one in 240 immunisations of the 25 million given so far.

In addition, some 500 hours a week of marshalling has also helped the flow of people and vehicles around the centres run smoothly at the Telford International Centre, Ludlow Racecourse and Shrewsbury Indoors Bowls Centre to help deliver the Covid-19 vaccinations.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dan Quinn said: “This is a huge achievement for us, as one of the smallest fire services in the UK it’s a big undertaking for our staff who have risen to the challenge every step of the way.

'Proud'

“We’re really happy to be working so effectively with our health partners to get staff trained and redeployed to support the roll out of this vaccine which is giving reassurance to so many people in our community.

“Our very ethos is to make Shropshire safer and we’re proud to be part of this drive to help get our community vaccinated as practically and as quickly as possible.

“I’m very proud of all our staff, the majority of whom already have emergency medical experience and have undergone training closely monitored by NHS colleagues.

"It’s been a fantastic show of collaboration and community spirit and another example of how we are ready, willing, and able to support our communities and partners."

David Evans, Joint Accountable Officer for NHS Shropshire and NHS Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), said: “We are grateful for the support of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who have helped us to deliver vaccinations across the county."