Further Covid death at Shropshire hospitals

By Kirsten RawlinsShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished:

A further patient has died with coronavirus at Shropshire's main hospitals.

The death took place at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust on March 18.

It means the number of people to have died with Covid at county NHS trusts has now reached 594 – 552 at SaTH, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and seven at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Across England, there have been 71 further Covid deaths - bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in the country to 85,730. Patients were aged between 41 and 99 years old. All except two (aged 46 and 62 years) had known underlying health conditions. Date of death ranges from September 22, 2020, to March 19, 2021. Their families have been informed.

