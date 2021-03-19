One more Covid-19 death at Shropshire hospitals

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of March 19. By date of death, not the date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

Figures from NHS England show that one more person has died from Covid-19 at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH).

It means the number of people to have died with Covid at county NHS trusts has now reached 593 – 552 at SaTH, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and seven at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures also show that 293 people have died in county care homes with the virus – 217 in Shropshire and 76 in Telford & Wrekin.

ONS figures show the death toll in Powys has also risen by six, to 248.

Across the UK there have been a further 101 deaths, as announced today by NHS England.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 74 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,659.

"Patients were aged between 39 and 96 years old. All except one – aged 78 years – had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from January 5 to March 18.

"Their families have been informed."

Meanwhile, 23,757,540 coronavirus vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 4,363,299 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 235,249 second doses have been carried out.