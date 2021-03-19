A free bulky waste collection service is being trialled in eight areas of Telford and Wrekin

Across the country, there has been a significant increase in fly-tipping since the pandemic began.

The latest figures for Telford and Wrekin show that there were 7,653 reports of fly-tips in 2020, up from 3,594 the year before.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team actively investigates reported fly-tips and issues warnings and £400 fixed penalty notices.

Warning signs and CCTV have also been put up in hotspots to deter fly-tippers.

As well as ramping up enforcement during 2021, the council is providing 225 free bulky waste collections from April 6 to 16 for households in areas which have had the highest number of reported fly-tips.

Meanwhile, it is extending the opening times at its household recycling centres to 8am-6pm daily from March 22 to June 6.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “We are hoping that the extended opening times and increased capacity will make it easier for residents to dispose of their household recycling and waste and help reduce queuing times.

"With the extended opening hours and free bulky waste collections, we also hope to see a reduction in the number of fly-tips that are blighting our borough.”

Areas being offered free bulky waste collections are:

Brookside

Dawley & Aqueduct

Donnington

Hadley & Leegomery

Madeley & Sutton Hill

Malinslee & Dawley Bank

The Nedge

Woodside

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for enforcement, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable and we are doing all we can to tackle the issue and take action against offenders.

“At the same time though, we realise that fly-tips have a negative impact on local neighbourhoods which isn’t fair on those residents who take pride in where they live. This is why we are providing free collections to the areas with the highest number of fly-tips.”

The free bulky collection service is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to one collection of up to six items per household in the areas specified.

People can book a collection from 9am on March 22 at telford.gov.uk/info/20374/dispose_or_recycle_bulky_items/187/bulky_item_collections/3

Residents aged 65 years and over and those with a long-standing illness or disability continue to receive one free bulk collection a year.

Current discounts for residents in receipt of council tax support or housing benefit as well as Telford Loyalty Card holders also continue to be available.