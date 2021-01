The patients died in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The latest figures for the past 24 hours brings the total number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the county to 375 – 347 at SaTH, six at RJAH and 22 at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

There have also been 200 care home Covid-19 deaths in the county.