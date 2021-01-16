Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

One patient was being cared for by Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen – the hospital's first Covid-19 death since May 2 last year.

The other patient was being cared for by Shropshire Community Health Trust (SCHT).

It brings the total number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the county to 371 – 343 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, six at RJAH and 22 at SCHT.

There have also been 200 care home Covid-19 deaths in the county.