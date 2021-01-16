3,000 potholes have been fixed by road teams in Telford during lockdown

Since the start of April 2020, crews have resurfaced 20km of road and 32km of footpaths, fixed 3,000 potholes and completed numerous schemes including resurfacing, road safety, structure and drainage improvements.

This work has been alongside their response to a number of significant flooding and severe weather events and the winter work programme, which is now under way with gritters on standby 24/7 and grit bins filled.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “I would like to thank the highways teams for their continued efforts to keep our borough moving safely over the past year.

"As people are being told again not to travel unless it is necessary, the reduced traffic levels give us an opportunity to accelerate our planned highways programme to further improve our network and minimise disruption for motorists.

“As well as going out daily to fix potholes and other routine maintenance work, they are working hard to get as many of our planned improvement schemes completed as they can over the coming weeks.”

This week, crews are making an early start on a road safety scheme at Woodhouse Central in Telford town centre.

The three week scheme, which started on Monday, will see a new zebra crossing installed and improvements to the existing blocked paved crossing points around the town centre box road.

The work is being completed under a full road closure with signposted diversions in place.