Another seven Covid deaths confirmed in county

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of January 15. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

NHS England confirmed that six patients had died with the virus while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and another at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

It means 369 people have now died with Covid while in the care of the county's NHS trusts – 343 at SaTH, 21 at the community health trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Of the 369 patients to have died since the start of the pandemic, 32 have died in the last seven days.

There have also been 200 Covid deaths in care homes across the county, while 154 are thought to have died with the virus in Powys.

Across the UK the number of Covid deaths increased by 1,280, to 87,295 on Friday.