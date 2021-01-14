Pioneering Telford pharmacy among the first as it begins delivering Covid-19 vaccines

Dorothy Georgiou, 87, from Wellington, Telford has the vaccine

Great grandmother Margaret Smith, 82, from Shifnal, was one of the first in line to get the jab.

Happy to be vaccinated - Margaret Smith, 82, from Shifnal





She said: “It was a relief. I’ve been shielding since last March and was very careful after we came out of the first lockdown. I’m looking forward to being able to hug my daughters and my grandchildren.”

Grandmother Dorothy Georgiou, 87, from Wellington, also had the vaccine.

She said: “It’s just really like getting the flu injection which I’ve had for years.

Sanjeev Samrai at Woodside Pharmacy

“It was absolutely painless. As soon as people start getting it the sooner hopefully we can get rid of this business.

“It’s good that we can get it in a pharmacy and it was well arranged.”

AFC Telford United is also working with a local pharmacy to use the football club as a vaccine centre.

Woodside Pharmacy in Telford is the first in the county to deliver the Covid vaccine

Operations manager Luke Shelley said: “We are very close to agreeing something, hopefully for them to be on site for the next nine to 12 months. We are hoping to announce the details next week.

“The club is very excited to be involved and we are doing everything we can to be able to help roll out the vaccine to our local community.”

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “It is fantastic to see borough-based Woodside pharmacy going live today as a Covid-19 vaccination site and becoming the first pharmacy in the Midlands and among the first few pharmacies in England to do so at the moment.

Azim Ashrar

“This is also an acknowledgment of our hard work in pushing the government and NHS to accelerate the vaccination programme in our borough.

“However, there’s still more to be done to ensure many more of our residents get the vaccination as quickly as possible. As a local authority, we will continue to work round the clock to help make this happen.

“We have already lobbied hard to ensure there will be a large vaccination site at the Telford International Centre before the end of this month and the council is currently providing support in making this happen.

“There will also be a vaccination hub at PRH as well as a vaccination site in Newport.

“Additionally, many more of our GP surgeries and high street pharmacies will be rolling out local vaccination services over the next few weeks.”

Liz Noakes, Director of Public Health for Telford & Wrekin, said: “We know that people are very keen to get the vaccine and the start of NHS Covid-19 vaccination delivery through pharmacies is a significant step in accelerating the process and getting more people vaccinated.

“I’d urge everyone to please wait to be contacted for a vaccination appointment and take up the vaccine when it’s offered – it’s our best protection against COVID-19.