No new lockdown measures ‘today or tomorrow’ says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel

However, the Home Secretary did not rule out further restrictions being introduced in the future.

There are concerns that the current restrictions may not be enough to bring the infection rate under control, particularly the highly-transmissible new variant.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, the Home Secretary was asked whether further restrictions could include three-metre social distancing or orders to wear masks outside.

“The plans are very much to enforce the [current] rules,” she said.

“This isn’t about new rules coming in – we’re going to stick with enforcing the current measures.”