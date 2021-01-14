No new lockdown measures ‘today or tomorrow’ says Patel

CoronavirusPublished:

Priti Patel today insisted tougher lockdown restrictions will not be imposed “today or tomorrow”, as speculation grew that new rules could be imposed next week.

However, the Home Secretary did not rule out further restrictions being introduced in the future.

There are concerns that the current restrictions may not be enough to bring the infection rate under control, particularly the highly-transmissible new variant.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, the Home Secretary was asked whether further restrictions could include three-metre social distancing or orders to wear masks outside.

“The plans are very much to enforce the [current] rules,” she said.

“This isn’t about new rules coming in – we’re going to stick with enforcing the current measures.”

But she did not rule out new measures being announced next week, saying: “We are not thinking about bringing in new measures today or tomorrow.”

