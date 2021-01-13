Four more Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire hospitals

Latest NHS England figures show that four patients had died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals Trust. One died on Monday and three died yesterday.

NHS England also confirmed that 1,012 more hospital patients had died in the country having tested positive for the virus.

The latest figures mean that there have been 357 virus deaths at Shropshire's NHS trusts since the pandemic began. There have also been 145 care home deaths in Shropshire, and 55 in Telford & Wrekin.

In Powys the most recent figures show that 147 people have died with Covid-19.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 1,012 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 57,828.

"Patients were aged between 39 and 102 years old. All except 46 – aged 39 to 98 years old – had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from May 8, 2020, to January 12 with the majority being on or after January 6.