Another 13 Covid deaths confirmed in Shropshire as UK toll rises by 1,243

The latest figures show another 13 people have died with Covid in the county

NHS England said four patients had died with the virus while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), while another nine Covid deaths were confirmed in care homes.

The figures mean that there have been 353 virus deaths at county NHS Trusts since the pandemic began – 327 at SaTH, 20 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics also show that deaths in county care homes from the virus have risen to 200.

All nine of the deaths confirmed by the ONS this week were are at care homes in the Shropshire Council area.

It means that there have been 145 Covid care home deaths in Shropshire, and 55 in Telford & Wrekin.

In Powys the most recent figures show that 147 people have died with Covid.

Meanwhile the UK-wide death toll increased by 1,243 to 83,203 on Tuesday - the second highest daily rise since the pandemic began.